Motel 6 agrees to pay $12 million to settle lawsuit

The national chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Washington state claiming names of hotel guests were provided to immigration officials for two years.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By MARTHA BELLISLE Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The national chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Washington state claiming names of hotel guests were provided to immigration officials for two years.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday the company also signed an agreement to stop the practice and to provide training to employees to protect guest privacy.

Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last year after people staying at seven Motel 6 locations faced questioning by U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Some were detained or deported.

He says the practice violated the state's Consumer Protection Act and a law against discrimination.

The settlement funds will go to about 80,000 guests who the lawsuit says had their information given to federal authorities.

Motel 6 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

