Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge temporarily stops execution of north Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken Full Story

Most of viewing area received just under an inch of rain Wednesday into Thursday

Albert Lea, Rochester, Austin, Mason City and Britt were all received around three-quarters of an inch.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:51 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 1:01 PM

The majority of the viewing area received just under an inch of rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Albert Lea, Rochester, Austin, Mason City and Britt were all received around three-quarters of an inch.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DRIVERS FINDING WAYS AROUND HANDS-FREE LAW

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

New clinic opens

Image

Teen panel talks vaping

Image

2 from New Richland killed in Dodge County crash

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Community Events