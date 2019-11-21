Most of viewing area received just under an inch of rain Wednesday into Thursday

The majority of the viewing area received just under an inch of rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Albert Lea, Rochester, Austin, Mason City and Britt were all received around three-quarters of an inch.

Rain totals, comin' in hot! None of us topped over an inch over the last 24hrs but we got pretty close. Some precip did change over to flurries/mix as it exited the area #MNwx #IAwx #RochMN pic.twitter.com/MH7I5JHdKy — Sara Knox (@SaraKnoxWX) November 21, 2019

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android