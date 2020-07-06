Most fall sports cancelled at RCTC

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Football, volleyball, and soccer are cancelled this fall for Rochester Community and Technical College and the other members of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC).

College presidents met and decided that fall sports will be limited to those determined to be at low-risk from spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. That includes Clay Target and Golf.

All organized physical practices and activities for basketball, baseball, softball, and wrestling are also cancelled for the fall semester. Spring seasons for the cancelled sports are under consideration.

MCAC says these step are in accord with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference consists of 24 two-year colleges located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.