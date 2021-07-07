Clear
BREAKING NEWS Brothers age 3 and 6 killed in Algona homicide; man found dead by suicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Most U.S. states join lawsuit against Google over app store

Accuse company of anticompetitive barriers on smart phone apps.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:31 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech.

This time, attorneys general for 36 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit targeting Google's Play store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world's smartphones.

The 144-page complaint filed late Wednesday in a Northern California federal court represents the fourth major antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October.

The lawsuit also comes against a backdrop of proposed laws in Congress tailored to either break up or undermine the power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The four have built trillion-dollar empires fueled by the immense popularity of services that people have become increasingly dependent upon.

“Smartphones aren’t luxuries, they’re essential tools for folks trying to afford their lives and stay connected to family, friends, and the world. But Google’s illegal conduct drives up the cost of doing that for everyone,” says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “It also stifles innovation and competition that could help everyone in our economy do better. I joined a bipartisan majority of attorneys general from around the country in this lawsuit because Google doesn’t get to break federal antitrust law and make it harder for all of us to afford our lives just because they’re big and powerful.”

Much of the latest lawsuit echoes similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games made against both Google and Apple, which runs a separate app store exclusively for iPhones, in cases brought last August.

Just as Epic did, the states' lawsuit focuses primarily on the control Google exerts on its app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on Android. Those devices represent more than 80% of the worldwide smartphone market.

A high-profile trial pitting Epic — the maker of the widely played Fortnite video game — against Apple concluded in late May. A decision from the federal judge who presided over the month-long proceedings is expected later this summer. Epic's lawsuit against Google is still awaiting trial.

Although its app commissions are similar to Apple's, Google has tried to distinguish itself by allowing consumers to download apps from other places than its Play store. Apple, in contrast, doesn't allow iPhone users to install apps from any other outlet than its store.

But the lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Google's claims that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choices is a sham.

The complaint contends Google has deployed various tactics and set up anticompetitive barriers to ensure it distributes more than 90% of the apps on Android devices — a market share that the attorneys general argue represents an illegal monopoly. What's more, the lawsuit alleges Google has been abusing that power to reap billions of dollars in profit at the expense of consumers who wind up paying higher prices to subsidize the commissions, and the makers of apps who have less money and incentive to innovate.

“Google’s monopoly is a menace to the marketplace," said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who is leading the lawsuit along with his peers in New York, Tennessee and North Carolina. “Google Play is not fair play. Google must be held accountable for harming small businesses and consumers."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for a lawsuit, but it has adamantly defended the way it runs its Play store in its response to the Epic lawsuit and in other instances.

The Mountain View, California, company also is fighting the three other lawsuits that were filed against it last year, including a landmark case brought by the U.S. Justice Department. Those cases are focused on alleged abuses of Google's dominant search engine and its digital ad network that generates more than $100 billion in annual revenue for its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

As the scrutiny on their app stores has intensified, both Apple and Google have been taking conciliatory steps. Most notably, both have lowered their commissions to 15% on the first $1 million in revenue collected by app makers — a reduction that covers most apps in their respective stores.

But those measures haven't lessened the heat on any of the major tech companies, nor should they, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues.

“This is exactly the type of aggressive antitrust enforcement that we need to rein in the power of big tech and address America’s monopoly problem," she said in a statement.

But fighting Big Tech won't be easy. Besides being able to spend heavily to lobby for their positions, the companies also contend they have the law on their side. Facebook, for instance, scored a major victory last week when a federal judge dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states on the grounds that they hadn't submitted enough evidence to back their monopoly allegations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605803

Reported Deaths: 7708
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1253111791
Ramsey52619907
Dakota46947474
Anoka42879462
Washington27475295
Stearns22585226
St. Louis18172318
Scott17574139
Wright16410151
Olmsted13433102
Sherburne1204595
Carver1068949
Clay827692
Rice8220111
Blue Earth764044
Crow Wing683897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago622052
Otter Tail587486
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower472233
Winona462152
Itasca461466
Isanti441565
McLeod432561
Morrison425862
Beltrami408463
Nobles408350
Steele398819
Polk389372
Becker387456
Lyon364254
Carlton354457
Freeborn347834
Pine335523
Nicollet331945
Mille Lacs312255
Brown308240
Le Sueur298027
Cass287132
Todd286733
Meeker263943
Waseca239123
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197341
Dodge18773
Renville182746
Redwood176740
Houston174916
Cottonwood167424
Wadena164123
Fillmore157810
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122912
Pipestone116826
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107010
Koochiching95819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83420
Wilkin83413
Lac qui Parle76022
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4027
Traverse3785
Lake of the Woods3454
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 372287

Reported Deaths: 6087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58389643
Linn21304342
Scott20344249
Black Hawk16364316
Woodbury15263230
Johnson1465085
Dubuque13543213
Dallas1130599
Pottawattamie11250177
Story1073348
Warren585892
Clinton561893
Cerro Gordo556297
Webster522994
Sioux517974
Muscatine4893106
Marshall488976
Des Moines470473
Wapello4351122
Buena Vista427440
Jasper422373
Plymouth403482
Lee385858
Marion366477
Jones301357
Henry295737
Bremer289662
Carroll287352
Crawford269241
Boone268634
Benton261855
Washington257551
Dickinson249845
Mahaska233751
Jackson225342
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama213072
Delaware211343
Winneshiek200535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188544
Fayette187943
Wright186740
Hamilton182451
Harrison180273
Clayton171357
Butler167235
Madison164819
Mills164424
Floyd163942
Lyon160041
Cherokee159938
Poweshiek157336
Allamakee153352
Hancock150734
Iowa150124
Winnebago144831
Calhoun139813
Cass139355
Grundy137733
Emmet136141
Jefferson134135
Shelby132237
Sac131020
Union130235
Louisa130149
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125217
Franklin124323
Guthrie123732
Humboldt120926
Palo Alto113624
Howard105122
Montgomery103738
Clarke101724
Keokuk97232
Monroe96432
Unassigned9520
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83931
Osceola79117
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7648
Taylor66812
Fremont62810
Decatur6259
Ringgold56724
Van Buren56618
Wayne55123
Audubon53711
Adams3494
Rochester
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain returns Thursday night and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's next for Mason City building after partial collapse

Image

Local pools close early due to cool weather

Image

New United Way program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/7/21)

Image

License for Sidewalk Repairs

Image

Driving Hazards

Image

Cascade Creek Apartment Complex Stabbing

Image

Traffic-related deaths up in Minnesota

Image

Cascade Creek Apartments stabbing

Image

Storm makes a mess of the Med City

Community Events