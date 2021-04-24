Is regifting still a bad thing if you spend a lot of money on new wrapping paper for the old present? Should mindless entertainment embrace its vacuity or cling to artistic pretensions? How much credit do you give a movie for not sucking as hard as it could have? The answers to those questions will determine your enjoyment of or disdain for the subjects in this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown. It’s a battle between 1990s schlock and 2020s gunk as the same story is told at a time when few adults admitted to playing video games and a time when too many adults spend a huge chunk of their lives playing them. It’s “Mortal Kombat” (1995) vs “Mortal Kombat” (2021). FIGHT!

Mortal Kombat is one of the OGs of the video game industry. Born in the days when you pumped quarters into consoles at your local arcade, it largely defined an entire genre of fighting games which still exists today. And by largely defined I mean, people are still playing the exact same basic game decades later. Seriously. Somebody who played Donkey Kong back in the 1980s might have either a nervous breakdown or an epileptic seizure playing the latest scrolling level game but fighting games today are just prettier renditions of the same damn thing players were doing decades ago. I think the complexity of fighting games petered out in the mid-1990s because there’s only so many buttons you can push at once.

"Sorry. I should never eat an extra-spicy bean burrito before a fight."

Anyway, Hollywood jumped on the video game adaptation bandwagon and “Mortal Kombat” (1995) is one of the least disastrous results. Ask a Super Mario fan if you want to know how bad the video game cinema genre can get. The villainous forces of Outworld are looking to invade Earthrealm (that’s our dimension) and for reasons no one ever gets close to explaining, the invasion can’t happen until fighters from Outworld defeat Earthrealm fighters 10 straight times in a martial arts tournament. Outworld has won nine consecutive tournaments, which means the fate of Earthrealm has come down to its latest group of defenders.

Besides a bunch of gi-wearing cannon fodder, that group includes:

Liu Kang (Robin Shou), a former monk who ran away to the United States to escape his destiny as “The Chosen One”

Motion picture action star Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby), a man desperate to prove his combat skills are legit

The comically macho Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), a law enforcement officer of undetermined origin who stumbles into Mortal Kombat while pursuing the mercenary Kano (Trevor Goddard), the man who killed Sonya’s former partner

Guided by the cheeky elder god Lord Raiden (Christopher Lambert), the good guys square off against the warriors of super-hammy evil sorcerer Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa). Those opponents include Kano, generic elemental ninjas Scorpion (Chris Casamassa) and Sub-Zero (Francois Petit) and giant four-armed ass kicker Prince Goro (an honest-to-goodness animatronic puppet voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson).

Little does Jax know but those cybernetic arms will turn his magnificent pecs into flabby manboobs.

After spending about a half-hour assembling the characters and shipping them off to a spooky island, the fights begin and…they just sort of happen. There’s one kind of decent faceoff between Johnny Cage and Scorpion and the rest are fairly meh. In fairness, some of the fights involve a giant puppet that moves as fast as a sloth in molasses and Bridgette Wilson, who looks like she trained for this film by spending an afternoon in a dojo with some eight-year-old karate students. Even by 1990s standards, however, the action scenes in “Mortal Kombat” (1995) basically define the word “pedestrian.”

The sets look incredibly cheap to modern eyes and the CGI special effects are as primitive as stone knives and wooden clubs. The costumes look like bad cosplay cobbled together over a frantic weekend and it appears someone dyed a Dolly Parton wig black and stapled it to the head of Liu Kang. Linden Ashby and Christopher Lambert are pretty much the only members of the cast who can…you know…act, thought Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa gives such an intentionally over-the-top performance that it’s hard to tell if he’s horrible or a master thespian.

But “Mortal Kombat” (1995) has a more or less intelligible internal logic and the three main human fighters (Kang, Cage, and Sonya) all get their own character arcs. Extremely shallow and superficial arcs but the film at least attempts some character growth and development. And director Paul W.S. Anderson shoots the fight scenes without a billion and one edits or shaky camera work, allowing the viewer to see what’s going on. This is nowhere close to being a good film but, when the end credits roll, you’re not left asking “What the hell did I just watch?”

When the human-exposition machine is the second best character in your screenplay...you should really rethink things.

That’s something you may be wondering after viewing “Mortal Kombat” (2021). It’s a gigantic visual improvement over the original in almost every way. There are still too many edits and camera cuts during the fight scenes but the special effects, sets, and costumes are massively better than 1995. The performances are uniformly superior, though Chin Han’s Shang Tsung is so restrained compared to Tagawa’s that you barely notice him. The 2021 film is far funnier and more engaging than its predecessor, with Josh Lawson’s profane and swaggering Kano one of the best characters I’ve seen on screen in years.

I’d say that Jessica McNamee’s Sonya Blade sums up the upgrades from 1995 to 2021, both in these particular films and in Hollywood generally. She’s just as pretty as Bridgette Wilson but seems to be a much better actor. She gets much better lines to say. And McNamee actually looks like someone who could beat your behind in a fight. If you break filmmaking down into its individual elements, virtually all of them are executed with more skill and talent today than ever before and comparing “Mortal Kombat” (2021) to “Mortal Kombat” (1995) is an excellent demonstration of that.

All of those improvements, however, are fatally undermined by the absolutely wretched state of cinematic storytelling in the 21st century. It is not much of an exaggeration to say there is literally NO STORY AT ALL in “Mortal Kombat” (2021). Stuff happens on screen, of course, but a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end where the actions of the characters have a purpose or a coherent point is nowhere to be found. This film can’t even be bothered to follow the basic conceit of its source material as “Mortal Kombat” (2021) is all about Shang Tsung’s forces trying to kill Earthrealm’s champions before the tournament can even begin.

"For the love of God...whatever you do...don't lean back!"

I’m sure the writers thought that was a clever way to subvert the audience’s expectations and, you know what? It actually is…except it doesn’t make any sense if you think about it for even five seconds. If you can break the “rules” of Mortal Kombat like that, why didn’t Shang Tsung do it centuries ago? If you can teleport Sub-Zero and Prince Goro to Earth or casually defy Lord Raiden like he’s a high school substitute teacher, why not simply invade Earthrealm and be done with it? Nothing about this movie makes sense and if nothing makes sense, nothing can have any meaning. And if what you’re watching has no meaning, why are you watching it? To kill time while you are waiting for death?

After an opening scene in the 17th century where the Chinese warrior who would become Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) murders the Japanese ninja who would become Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his family, “Mortal Kombat” (2021) jumps to the present and washed up MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan). Cole used to be a champion but is now a bum getting his ass kicked for $200 payoffs in underground cage fights. How did he fall from grace and how will overcoming that problem tie in with defeating Shang Tsung and saving Earthrealm? Those are the questions you’d expect the movie to answer…right? Like “Rocky” (1976) but with split-mouth monster chicks and big hammer-wielding trolls instead of Apollo Creed. Well, forget about that. This movie makes only the most laughably minimal effort at that sort of basic, fundamental storytelling.

Cole Young is the main character in “Mortal Kombat” (2021) but he isn’t a person. He’s a nail made out of meat waiting for The Almighty Plot Hammer to pound him into place. And what makes Cole’s narrative emptiness so undeniable is that Kano (Josh Lawson) is written like a real guy. He’s an actual character with strengths and weaknesses, virtues and flaws. Kano has a clearly definable personality, he has reasons for the things he does, and the things he does affect the plot of the movie. All credit to Lawson for his enjoyable performance but his character is infinitely better written than the main star of the film. How does that happen?

"What do you mean I look like Donal Logue? Who tells someone they look like Donal Logue? What's wrong with you!?!?"

Anyway, Cole is fated to be one of Earthrealm’s champions in Mortal Kombat and is targeted for death by Shang Tsung (Chin Han). He’s rescued by exposition-machine Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) and Jax (Mechad Brooks), two former soldiers who got mixed up in all the extradimensional hijinks, and the three hook up with foul-mouthed mercenary Kano to travel to the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano). There, they meet Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang) and start training for the tournament, until Shang Tsung’s forces just show up and try to kill them. Our heroes regroup and fight back, culminating in a Cole/Scorpion battle against Sub-Zero and a conclusion that essentially tells the viewer “Nothing you just watched meant anything, so make sure and come back for the sequel!”

For all my criticisms, this Throwdown has to go to “Mortal Kombat” (2021). It simply looks so much better than “Mortal Kombat” (1995), which is a few mediocre movie martial arts fights surrounded by sub-mediocre writing and production values. “Mortal Kombat” (2021) may be a senseless spectacle but at least it offers superior special effects, graphic violence and gore, loads of obscenities, and non-cringeworthy humor. But as poor a job at the 1995 filmmakers did, they were still trying to legitimately tell a story. 26 years later, with so much more lore and material to work with, and “Mortal Kombat” (2021) is nothing more than an effort to fill up a screen with movement and sound.

Well…what else are we going to watch while we’re waiting for death?

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Written by Kevin Droney.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.

Starring Christopher Lambert, Robin Shou, Linden Ashby, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Bridgette Wilson, Talisa Soto, Trevor Goddard, Chris Casamassa, Francois Petit, Keith Cooke, Kenneth Edwards, Peter Jason, Gregory McKinney, and Sandy Helberg.

26 years later and still no one understands thermodynamics.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

Directed by Simon McQuoid.

Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Matilda Kimber, Laura Brent, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han, Ludi Lin, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Mel Jarnson, Nathan Jones, and Daniel Nelson.