ROCHESTER, Minn. - A homeowner and several cats - one that had to be revived with oxygen - were able to escape a morning house fire.
The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. at 847 7th Ave. SW. The fire was reported in a second floor bathroom. An investigation led to fire crews finding more flames inside the walls and ceiling.
More information is expected to be released today.
Related Content
- Cat revived, 1 person escapes without injury during morning fire in Rochester
- 4 cats dead after Rochester house fire
- Rochester's bike share program is being revived
- Crash with Injuries in Rochester - 1 Person Airlifted from Scene
- Police: Woman hit by truck while looking for cat in Rochester, has life-threatening injuries
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- Cat People (1942) vs. Cat People (1942)
- One person dead after shots fired in NW Rochester
- UPDATE: One person stabbed in southeast Rochester
- Monday morning crash in Rochester
Scroll for more content...