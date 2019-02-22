Clear
Cat revived, 1 person escapes without injury during morning fire in Rochester

A homeowner and several cats - one that had to be revived with oxygen - were able to escape a morning house fire.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A homeowner and several cats - one that had to be revived with oxygen - were able to escape a morning house fire.
The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. at 847 7th Ave. SW. The fire was reported in a second floor bathroom. An investigation led to fire crews finding more flames inside the walls and ceiling.
More information is expected to be released today.

Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
