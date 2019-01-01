Morning fire in Blooming Prairie leaves house in shambles

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. – A fire around 3:30am on New Year’s Day leaves a house at a total loss.

On scene of house fire in Blooming Prairie. Stay tuned @KIMTNews3 pic.twitter.com/q4Zaq9DJVj — Annalisa Pardo (@Annalisa_Pardo) January 1, 2019

According to Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz, a Steele County Sheriff’s Deputy was on the scene first and confirmed the house, near the corner of Main Street and Mill Avenue South, was completely covered in flames.

The house collapsed on itself.

Chief Naatz said the biggest challenge of battling this fire wasn’t the freezing temperatures, but was the fire’s close proximity to the next-door neighbor.

“We had them evacuate the house so we would only have to worry about property at that point, we knew everyone was safe,” Blooming Prairie Police Sergeant Mark Lang, who was also on scene, said.

KIMT talked to the neighbor who was evacuated, Nick Pettitt. He said he was woken up by banging on the door and was told to evacuate. Luckily, he got his girlfriend and pets out of the house safely.

There is some damage to the side of his house closest to the fire.

Pettitt said he thinks two brothers own the house that caught on fire but they are not there very often. No one was in the house at the time of the blaze.

Officials say they don’t see flames as big as this very often.

“Fortunately, not real often, every couple of years I would say we have a fairly substantial-sized fire,” Sgt. Lang said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.