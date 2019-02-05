More winter weather on the way: Advisory goes into effect Tuesday afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slick Travel Expected for the Afternoon Commute and Evening... .A narrow band of heavier snow will be found north of an Austin, Minnesota to Black River Falls, WI line into this evening. Some locations in this band could see snowfall totals approaching 6 inches. Even though this is just hours away, there is still some uncertainty on the exact location of this 1 to 3 county wide band and changes to the forecast could occur. This snow could also end as a brief period of freezing drizzle. South of the heavier band of snow, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible in Fayette and Clayton counties in northeast Iowa and in Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties in southwest Wisconsin. Snow totals will be up to 2 inches, though once again, there is some uncertainty with the placement of the heaviest snow, and higher snow totals could occur. Late afternoon and evening travel is likely to be impacted, including the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Locally higher snow amounts are possible. This wintry mix will impact the evening commute.

* WHERE...Near the Interstate 90 corridor in Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow expected, possibly ending as freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. This snow will impact the evening commute.

* WHERE...Mainly north of Interstate 90 in western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL TODAY INTO THIS EVENING... .Accumulating snow is expected later this morning through early evening. Snowfall totals of 3 to 4 inches are likely across most of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches expected.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pepin County. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.