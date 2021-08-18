More winners announced at 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – More winners have been announced for competitions at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

In the Oenology – Wine competition, Eugene Huber of Clear Lake was awarded with Best of Show honors for the Grape Wine Division. Best of Show honors for the Non-Grape Wines Division were awarded to Sarah Kroemer of Mason City.

Additional Results below:

Dry Red

1) David Underwood, Clear Lake

2) Ken Reimer, Elkader

3) Ken Reimer, Elkader

Dry White

1) Ken Reimer, Elkader

2) Ken Reimer, Elkader

3) Ken Reimer, Elkader

Sweet Red

1) Chris Reed, Auburn

2) Jay T. Randall, Dunlap

3) Bob Siegle, Burlington

Sweet White

1) Eugene Huber, Clear Lake

2) Jay T. Randall, Dunlap

3) Grand Vine, Newton

Local Dry Red

1) Mary Jobst, Earlham

2) John Aslakson, Clear Lake

3) Benjamin Wobschall, Mitchellville

Local Sweet Red

1) Benjamin Wobschall, Mitchellville

2) Eugene Huber, Clear Lake

3) Eugene Huber, Clear Lake

Local Dry White

1) Mark Hempe, Ames

2) Benjamin Wobschall, Mitchellville

3) Benjamin Wobschall, Mitchellville

Sweet Fruit, Rhubarb

1) Thomas Waldschmidt, Mason City

2) Jerry Easley, Des Moines

3) Shawn Wilkins, Mason City

Dry Fruit & Berry

1) Jay T. Randall, Dunlap

2) Dave Rowlet, West Des Moines

3) Eugene Huber, Clear Lake

Sweet Berry

1) Sarah Kroemer, Mason City

2) Shawn Wilkins, Mason City

3) Jay T. Randall, Dunlap

Apertif, Dessert

1) Jay T. Randall, Dunlap

2) Mark Hempe, Ames

3) Thomas Waldschmidt, Mason City

In the People’s Choice Best New Food Contest, tops honors went to Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread, a new food from the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association. Peanut Butter and Fluff Cookie Dough from Dipped in Chocolate by Oasis Concessions and Island Noodles with Teriyaki Chicken from Island Noodles by Brad Jensen were also in the competition and all will be available through the rest of the fair.

There are actually more than 60 new foods at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. For more information, go to http://www.iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new/ or pick up a new food brochure at the blue information buildings on the Fairgrounds.

Competition in the State Fair Backgammon contest took place in two divisions:

More Experienced division

1) Kosta Lekkas, Urbandale

2) Jim Peterson, Pleasant Hill

3) David Nelmark, Urbandale

Less Experienced division

1) Tammy Hertzel, Mason City

2) Geri Derner, Ames

3) Matt Townsend, Runnells

And all entries in the 2021 Apiary competition will be on display for the rest of the fair from 9 am to 8 pm in the John Deere Agriculture Building sponsored by Alliant Energy.

Apiary winners are:

Observation Hive

1) DOYLE KINCY, Urbandale

White Comb Honey

1) James Beyer, Boone

Six Cut Comb in Hard Plastic Box

1) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

2) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

White Extracted Honey

1) Abigail Kelly, Des Moines

2) Ted Maybee, Corydon

3) Susan Kelly, Des Moines

4) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

Light Amber Extracted Honey

1) Back Forty Honey, Grinnell

2) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

3) Susan Kelly, Des Moines

4) Daisy Chain Coffee, Des Moines

5) Madison Rau, Rockwell

6) Steve Wanderscheid, Sheldon

Amber Extracted Honey

1) Susan Kelly, Des Moines

2) Abigail Kelly, Des Moines

Dark Amber Extracted Honey

1) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

2) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

Combination Chunk & Strained Honey

1) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

Plastic Bears

1) Susan Kelly, Des Moines

2) Back Forty Honey, Grinnell

3) Steve Wanderscheid, Sheldon

4) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

5) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

Creamed Honey

1) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

2) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

Flavored Creamed Honey

1) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

2) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

One Frame of Honey, Ready for Extracting

1) James Beyer, Boone

2) Gilmore City-Bradgate Elementary School, Renwick

3) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

4) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

5) Steve Wanderscheid, Sheldon

6) Zack Koopman, Ames

One Frame of Empty Extracting Comb

1) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

2) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

3) Abigail Kelly, Des Moines

Block of Beeswax

1) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

2) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

3) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

4) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

Beeswax Art

1) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

2) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

3) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

4) Styles Jr. Stadtlander, Des Moines

5) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

Photograph - General Beekeeping

1) Chris Leonard, Lenox

2) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

3) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

4) Madison Rau, Rockwell

5) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

6) Amy Mitchell, West Des Moines

Photograph - Specific Subject

1) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

2) William Blanchard, Sharpsburg

3) Madison Rau, Rockwell

4) Chris Leonard, Lenox

5) Angie Schaffer, Elkhart

6) Sarah Hoffman, Altoona

Two Beeswax Candles (dipped)

1) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

Two Beeswax Candles (all others)

1) Abigail Kelly, Des Moines

2) Daisy Chain Coffee, Des Moines

3) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

4) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

5) Philip Ebert, Lynnville

Gift Basket

1) Just Iowa Honey, Des Moines

2) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

3) Abigail Kelly, Des Moines

4) Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens LLC, Indianola

5) MJ's Hometown Honey, Altoona

6) Chris Leonard, Lenox

Window Display

1) Kenoyer Farms, Van Meter

The Best Honey in Iowa!

1) Ted Maybee, Corydon

Youth - Extracted Honey

1) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

2) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

3) Styles Jr. Stadtlander, Des Moines

4) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

5) Andrew Koopman, Ames

6) Lily Hoover, Gilmore City

Youth - Beekeeping Photo

1) Phoebe Schaffer, Elkhart

2) Chris Leonard, Lenox

3) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

4) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

5) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

Youth - Two Beeswax Candles

1) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

2) Elianna Kelly, Des Moines

3) Joanna Hammel, Des Moines

4) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

5) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

6) Styles Jr. Stadtlander, Des Moines

Youth - Plastic Bears

1) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

2) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

3) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

4) Sadie Koopman, Ames

5) Joanna Hammel, Des Moines

Youth - One Frame of Honey, Ready for Extracting

1) Bethany Kelly, Des Moines

2) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines

3) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

Youth - One Frame of Empty Extracting Comb

1) Harlan Rihm, Des Moines

2) Olivia Kelly, Des Moines