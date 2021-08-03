More veterans with breathing problems now qualify for disability

OSAGE, Iowa – The Mitchell County Veteran Affairs office wants veterans with breathing problems to know they may be eligible for disability.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis on a presumptive basis based on presumed particulate matter exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and certain other areas. The conditions must have occurred within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service.

The VA says a report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and other evidence has concluded that particulate matter pollution is associated with chronic asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis for veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning August 2, 1990, to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria, or Djibouti beginning September 19, 2001, to the present.

For more information or to file a claim, contact Larry Klemesrud, Mitchell County Veteran Affairs, at 641-220-1759 or 641-832-2920 for an appointment.