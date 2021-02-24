More than a quarter of Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a quarter of Olmsted County residents have rolled up their sleeve at least once for a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 16% have completed the 2-dose series.

"We're also seeing really great progress with adults age 65 and older with 47.3% of the county residents in that population having received at least one dose through their medical provider or one of the state run clinics," explains Shay Baumbach with Olmsted County Public Health.

As of Tuesday, there are 159 active cases in Olmsted County. This is the 7th week in a row that numbers have been dropping. The county is averaging 20 new cases per day.