More than a month after fleeing authorities, wanted man taken into custody in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted man who was on the run for more than a month is now in custody.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Jon Moreland, 41, was arrested in Clayton County on Thursday. Upon his release, he will be transported to Winneshiek County on outstanding warrants. He was also wanted out of Wisconsin for warrants.

In September, authorities began searching for him after a suspicious person/situation.

"As deputies approached the suspicious individual, he fled from deputies in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, and later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a remote area of Glenwood Township," authorities said.