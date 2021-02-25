More than a dozen catalytic converter thefts recently reported in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem around Rochester.

Police said there have been 13 reported thefts since Monday with some occurring at businesses and others at residences in northwest Rochester.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a gas and converter theft at the U-Haul truck site on Marion Rd. SE.

Another recent report came in from Merit Contracting and said six converters were stolen.

The property is surrounded by a locked chain-link fence with barbed wire but authorities said it appears someone entered from a large pile of snow that was pushed up to the fence.