CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A rash of apparent burglaries in Cerro Gordo County on Monday is under investigation.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office had 13 reported burglaries in Rockwell in about a seven-hour span.
All the burglaries were within city limits, the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicles targeted were unlocked and things taken ranged from cash to two hunting guns to some Christmas tins.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- More than a dozen burglaries reported Monday in Cerro Gordo County
- Court docs: Two arrested in Cerro Gordo County burglary scheme
- Trials set for rural Cerro Gordo County burglary
- Cerro Gordo County reporting multiple cases of the flu
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Whooping cough confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...