More than a dozen burglaries reported Monday in Cerro Gordo County

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office had 13 reported burglaries in Rockwell in about a seven-hour span.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 7:55 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:43 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A rash of apparent burglaries in Cerro Gordo County on Monday is under investigation.

All the burglaries were within city limits, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicles targeted were unlocked and things taken ranged from cash to two hunting guns to some Christmas tins.

No arrests have been made.

