More than a dozen birds die in SE Minnesota fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A structure fire resulted in the deaths of chickens, ducks and a turkey over the weekend.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported Saturday at 11:24 p.m. at 5910 Viola Rd. NE.
The 37-year-old property owner saw his two chicken coops on fire and tried to put it out.
Sixteen birds (13 chickens, three ducks and a turkey) died in the fire.
No cause or damage reports have been released.
