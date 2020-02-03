Clear

More than a dozen birds die in SE Minnesota fire

A structure fire resulted in the deaths of chickens, ducks and a turkey over the weekend.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 11:27 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A structure fire resulted in the deaths of chickens, ducks and a turkey over the weekend.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported Saturday at 11:24 p.m. at 5910 Viola Rd. NE.

The 37-year-old property owner saw his two chicken coops on fire and tried to put it out.

Sixteen birds (13 chickens, three ducks and a turkey) died in the fire.

No cause or damage reports have been released.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Community Events