More than 900,000 Minnesotans receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The number of Minnesotans who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed more than 900,000.

That means for Minnesota 16% of the state's population has been vaccinated and it's due to collaborative efforts by the state, Mayo Clinic, pharmacies and public health departments.

Freeborn County Public Health director Sue Yost says its department has been doing vaccinations since January on a weekly basis.

This week she says it has 200 doses to administer as a first shot.

Yost says Freeborn County has given out nearly 7,000 vaccinations to date.

She believes everyone is doing the best they can to distribute the vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"I think we've been doing very well. We just started vaccinating at the end of December so we've gotten a lot of vaccine into arms very quickly. We're all trying to do the best that we can and it's just a matter of hoping that vaccine comes in as quickly as possible," she said.

In Olmsted County around 28% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.