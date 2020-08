CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - In less than 24 hours, state health officials reported that Cerro Gordo County has more than 50 new coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., the county reported 733 positive cases. As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, that number jumped to 786.

State health officials report 553 of the 786 cases are classified as recovered.

The county has reported 20 deaths due to the virus.