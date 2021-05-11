More than $41 million referendum in the hands of Byron community members

BYRON, Minn. - On Tuesday, Byron community members are voting on a two-question $41,485,000 referendum. Polls close at 8 PM at the Byron Middle School.

According to the school website:

Question 1: Shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,700,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities, including:

Accessibility and safety improvements at Byron High School;

Electrical, mechanical, and building updates and replacements at District Administration and Community Services building;

Addition and equipping of classrooms at Byron High School;

Updates to Byron High School and Byron Middle School athletic facilities;

Updates to kitchen facilities at Byron Middle School, Byron Intermediate School, and District Administration and Community Services building;

Renovation of facilities for Community Education and Early Childhood Programs.

Question 2 - Provided that Ballot Question No. 1 is approved, shall the School Board of Independent School District No. 531, Byron, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11,785,000 to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities, including the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School

Nicki Nicholas, a Byron parent and co-organizer of the Say Yes Committee, set up a truck and large 'Vote Yes' sign at the intersection of 4th St and Highway 5. Shes' encouraging other community members to fill in the 'yes' bubble on their ballots.

"I'm supporting the referendum because I feel overall with the amazing staff and students and also the community we have, we need to have buildings and facilities that match the level of education we offer and provide in Byron," Nicholas explains.