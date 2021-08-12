COIVD-19 hospitalizations have tripled in Minnesota over the past month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health reports more than 300 patients in hospitals across the state have COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic's positive COVID-19 case tracker continues to show a steady and quick increase in positive cases.

Medical experts say that's thanks to the delta variant and unvaccinated people. The 14-day forecast shows Olmsted County is predicted to go from averaging about 40 cases per day all the way to 80 cases per day - that's double.

Public health director, Graham Briggs said if people don't get vaccinated, it's going to continue going up.

"Whether we have additional surges or not is really up to this community and its members. If we all vaccinate, we can even protect kids under 12 from getting infection by building this immunity up as the community around them and buying time so that once vaccine does become available for younger children, we can then add that to the mix and build that wall even stronger around the community," explained Briggs.

The CDC predicts the U.S. could see 550,000 to more than 2 million new COVID-19 cases by the first week of September.