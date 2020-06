Freeborn-Mower Coop reported nearly 2,500 customers without power at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nearly 900 of the outages were in Albert Lea.

That number dropped to around 1,500 by 8 p.m.

Power Outages

RPU: Click here.

Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.

Alliant Energy: Click here.

MidAmerican Energy: Click here.