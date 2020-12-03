More than $23K worth of tools stolen from Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $23,000 worth of tools were stolen from construction sites over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police said it happened at 110 Civic Center Dr. NW, which is a building under construction.

PBL Construction, out of Edina, Med City Installers, LLC, and Swanson and Youngdale all had items stolen. Around $23,000 worth of tools, which accounted for around $21,000 of the tools, were stolen total.

Police said in total there were more than 100 tools taken and it appeared a door was damaged.