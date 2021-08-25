More than 2,000 students in Olmsted County have brand new school supplies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2,000 students in Olmsted County will be going back to school with brand new book bags full of school supplies.

United Way of Olmsted County gave supplies to students from 40 different school districts through its Running Start for School Program. The non-profit met nearly 70% of its goal.

Last year, staff with the United Way of Olmsted County switched up how they operate the program. Everything was done online, which made a dollar donation go further and that allowed them to serve more students.

Grace Pesch with the United Way of Olmsted County, said while many things have changed throughout the pandemic, the one thing that didn't change is the fact that the supplies will benefit students however they learn. "You're always needing notebooks. You're always needing pencils. Whether you're doing your work from home or you're doing your work in the classroom," she explained. "Our supplies didn't change from year to year. But it is nice to be able to show up to school with everything that you need."

Pesch explained being able to offer this program every year, especially during a pandemic, gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to take a deep financial breath. "They know that when they show up to pick up the schedule or to meet the teacher for the first time, there's less of a worry there knowing that there is a resource where they can utilize and get those supplies for their students and spend their time working on other things that are just as important to provide for their family," she said.

The Running Start for School Program has already closed this year, but the United Way of Olmsted County has an education fund you can donate to year-round if you're wanting to help out.