More than 2 years after Rochester murder, man found guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than two years after Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf was shot and killed in Rochester, a guilty verdict has been rendered.

Sao Yim, 26, was found guilty of second-degree murder and an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. A sentencing date has not been set.

Rochester police said at the time of the shooting that the shooting death began with a confrontation and one shot being fired.

"I don't know how many murders I've been a part of or investigated or responded to in 20 years," Capt. Sherwin said at the time, "but this is one where you're like 'Wow, this did not need to happen.' It did not. It's a tragedy. There's no culpability on the side of the victim. There's nothing here that would indicate the victim did anything wrong other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

After being shot, Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf had his pockets gone through.

Four men were initially charged in the case.

Police said early that there wasn't a prior relationship between the suspects and the victim and that “robbery is being explored as a possible motive.”

Yim has a conviction for felony terroristic threats and a 2012 drug conviction.