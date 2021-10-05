More than 2 pounds of meth seized in Freeborn Co. traffic stop

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who said she was traveling from Texas to Rochester is in the Freeborn County Jail after she was found with more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Randi Laumbach, 40, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, is facing a first-degree drug charge that carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Laumbach was stopped early Sunday morning on I-90 near milemarker 164 and told a trooper she was driving from Texas in a round-trip to Rochester.

Due to training, the trooper believed Laumbach was involved in drug trafficking. A police K9 detected the odor of narcotics and immediately jumped to the backseat of the car.

The trooper located a .22 handgun and 2.2 pounds of meth.