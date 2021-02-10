Clear

More than $150M have been given to child care providers in Minnesota during the pandemic

Over $150 million have been given to child care providers across Minnesota and there's more on the way.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:18 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The third round of relief funding to help child care providers stay open and operating is well underway.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data back in September showing several states reported more than 50% of child care providers closed amid the pandemic. However, Minnesota ranked high among states on the percentage of child care facilities still open and operating. Part of that could be thanks to the $150 million in state and federal resources already been given to child care facilities across the state.

Lisa Bayley with the Minnesota Department of Human Services says an additional $135 million will be distributed to help child care providers stay afloat. "This is part of what we need to keep our state running. We need to have that quality, affordable care for all of our children," she explained. "So we're looking at certainly if we can get those people who are working at facilities, In their homes, if we can get the vaccines, that's just supporting that piece of critical infrastructure even more." That might sound like a significant amount of money, but that's because there's a significant need for it among child care providers - ranging from paying staff, expanding the facility to buying personal protective equipment.

Bayley said it's a never ending cycle with child care providers and the work they do for the community. A majority of the kids in child care right now belong to someone working an essential job. On the other hand, a lot of Americans have been let go from work and child care providers are feeling the effects of that as well. "We're not the ones suffering as much as the child care providers themselves," Bayley explained. "They're the ones who stepped up when the need was greatest. So we need to as a state do what we can to support this piece of critical infrastructure." The state has already allocated $45 million of it just in the last month.

Child care providers are included in the first phase in Minnesota to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

