More than 150,000 Iowans are still without power

Alliant Energy map of power outages across Iowa. Number in circle is the number of outages in the area.
Alliant Energy map of power outages across Iowa. Number in circle is the number of outages in the area.

Nearly 1,500 outages remain across the state days after derecho storm.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Over 150,000 are still without power after Monday’s powerful derecho storm.

Alliant Energy says as of Thursday morning, crews were still working to repair 1,448 outages affecting 153,450 customers. In response, Alliant says it’s teaming up with another power company, ITC Midwest, to deal with this “unprecedented storm in an unprecedented year.”

“The entire restoration team, including our crews from Iowa and Wisconsin, crews from other utilities and ITC Midwest, is making progress to restore services to all customers,” says Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. “The crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible in order to fully restore all services.”

ITC Midwest says nearly 350 miles of power lines in Linn County alone were affected by Monday’s derecho and, across its entire service area, the company estimates more than 1,200 miles of lines were impacted in some way, from mild damage to miles of transmission structures broken and lying on the ground. ITC Midwest has mobilized more than 500 field utility workers to fix the transmission system.

“This was by far the most extensive storm damage we have seen since ITC Midwest began operating the transmission system at the end of 2007,” says Dusky Terry, president of ITC Midwest. “The storm was the equivalent of a 40-mile wide tornado that rolled over 100 miles of the state. To address the damage, we have deployed significant resources and equipment to return the transmission system to service. We’ll continue partnering with Alliant Energy and other local utilities to bring power back to Iowans.”

Alliant Energy says employees from across Iowa and Wisconsin and crews from throughout the country and also at work repairing and replacing its power lines and poles, substations and other equipment.

Alliant Energy provides electricity to 970,000 customers in Iowa and Wisconsin while the Cedar Rapids-based ITC Midwest operates nearly 6,700 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.

