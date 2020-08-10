More than 100K without power in central Iowa as severe storms batter state

Severe storms whipped through central Iowa Monday and left more than 100,000 people without power.

Additionally, wind gusts of near 100 miles per hour were reported in Marshalltown.

"Nearly 105,000 customers without power over in Iowa at this time. Please stay home and remain in shelter and avoid any downed power lines," the National Weather Service said.

Wind Damage throughout Des Moines metro with power outages reported. Nearly 105,000 customers without power over in Iowa at this time Please stay home and remain in shelter and avoid any downed power lines. #iawx https://t.co/OzN3vWq9YT — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) August 10, 2020