More than 100 citations for distracted driving in 3 weeks during Olmsted Co. enforcement campaign

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around three weeks of distracted driving enforcement resulted in more than 100 citations in Olmsted County.

From April 8-30, 101 motorists were cited in Olmsted County.

In Minnesota, it is illegal for drivers to read, compose or send texts and emails while the vehicle is in motion.

Minnesota law state drivers face a $50 fine for a first offense.

Authorities released the following tips in regards to distracted driving.

• Cell phones — Put the phone down, turn it off or place it out of reach.

• Music and other controls — Pre-program radio stations and arrange music in an easy-to-access spot. Adjust mirrors and ventilation before traveling.

• Navigation — Map out the destination and enter the GPS route in advance.

• Eating and drinking — Avoid messy foods and secure drinks.

• Children — Teach children the importance of good behavior in a vehicle and model proper driving behavior.

• Passengers — Speak up to stop drivers from distracted driving behavior and offer to help with anything that takes the driver’s attention off the road.