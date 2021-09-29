More than 100 Minnesota drivers have violated school bus laws

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the first few weeks of school, the Minnesota State Patrol has pulled over an alarming number of drivers who have violated school bus laws.

More than 100. That's how many Minnesotans have broken the law by either going around a stopped school bus or completely ignoring the stop-arm when it's out. That's the most recent data from the Minnesota State Patrol.

First and foremost, when you see yellow flashing lights on a school bus, that does not mean to speed up and try to pass them. It's like a yellow traffic light, you're preparing to stop. When the lights are flashing red, you need to come to a complete stop. And not every student will be crossing the street, but that doesn't give drivers the go-ahead to continue moving forward.

Jon Goetz with First Student in Rochester said his company hasn't been able to report the number of violators they've experienced this year just yet.

Goetz explained the bus drivers actually go around to the little ones in school to teach them safety lessons for when they ride the bus. He said it's up to the public to also do their part to keep everyone safe on the streets.

Student's safety needs to be at the top of everyone's mind. "If they see a school bus stopped, they need to not be in a hurry. They need to use patients, they need to consider, 'hey, that could be my son, my daughter, my grandson, my granddaughter.' Be careful," he explained. "Whenever you see a school bus, it should raise a red flag. I need to be careful around this bus, there are kids around."

Goetz said nowadays, people are in a hurry and don't have patience. "People need to have patience. My bus drivers, I keep teaching patience to them," he explained. "We have a great bunch of people driving buses this year and they're fun to be around."

There is still a bus driver shortage nationwide and Goetz said First Student is looking for about three or four more drivers.

Catching these violators could soon become easier. This year, the Minnesota State Legislature approved $15 million in grants to go to school districts and bus companies so they can put cameras on all bus stop-arms. Districts or companies will apply for the grants and the state will issue about $7.3 million in 2022 and 2023.