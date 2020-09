ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A search warrant in Albert Lea Friday resulted in more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine being located.

Agents from the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, South Central SWAT Team, USPS investigators, Albert Lea police and the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office conducted the search warrant at 608 Water St.

Along with 10.5 pounds of meth, $4,000 in cash was found.

The case remains open and under investigation.