More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than 10% of Minnesotans have now gotten shots to guard against the coronavirus, but state health officials say the spread of a more contagious version of the pandemic makes it important to avoid spring break travel.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, pointed to recent infections in the state that highlight the risk of such travel.

She said the state health department urges people to consider delaying nonessential travel.

Lynfield said people who must travel should get tested two to three days before leaving and avoid contact with others for two weeks before the travel.

On Sunday, the state reported 897 more coronavirus infections and four deaths linked to COVID-19.