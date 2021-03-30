More than 1 million Minnesotans have completed COVID vaccine as option opens up for all residents

More than one million Minnesotans have received the complete COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Walz said Tuesday.

“Each person vaccinated moves us one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Governor Walz. “One million Minnesotans completing the vaccine process is a remarkable milestone on the day all Minnesotans age 16 and older can get in line. Now, we’re ready to make sure everyone can get the relief from a life-saving shot so we can get back to all the things and people we’ve missed, and end this pandemic together.”

The vaccine is now available to all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.