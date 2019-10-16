More testimony in second day of Kavars trial

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The second day of the Kavars trial brought two new witnesses to the stand, an investigator and a veterinarian who are both from the ASPCA.

Kyle Held, the investigator for the ASPCA testified about what he saw in the pens and kennels on Kavars property. He talked about cement floors covered in feces in urine and that the animal waste was smeared over the walls. Dogs had also been chewing on wood partitions, possibly ingesting the wood.

After the lunch recess, Dr. Elizabeth Pearlman, a forensic investigator for the ASPCA also took the stand. She went through 14 different exhibits, each one of them a dog from the kennel, and described the injuries and health problems with each one. Many of the dogs were suffering from malnutrition and parasites. Two of the dogs even had parts of their tails missing, one of those dogs ended up being euthanized. Dr. Pearlman also explained that malnutrition of this scale doesn't just happen after missing a few meals. It takes weeks to get this bad.

Day three of the trial starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.