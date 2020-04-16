More symptoms are now qualifying people to get tested for COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa - When health officials first started conducting COVID-19 tests, the main symptoms people were showing were a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

You used to have to be qualified to get tested, meaning you had to be showing those symptoms, traveled in an area with high exposure or in contact with someone who tested positive. Now with COVID-19 being locally transmitted, anyone can be tested. Dr. Charity Baker from Iowa Specialty Hospital explained other symptoms health officials are reporting can range from a decrease in smell and taste, a headache to even stomach pain.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Dr. Baker said when you call your doctor, even if you're not showing the main symptoms, the triage nurse will most likely tell you to go get tested.

She explained they're doing this out of precaution. "I think because there are a number of asymptomatic carrier states and there's also very mild symptoms in some patients, physicians and nurses are just trying to be careful and if anyone has any respiratory issues at all, it could be coronavirus," said Dr. Baker. "So it makes sense to do the testing."

Dr. Baker told KIMT especially with cold and flu season still going on, they're testing more people to make sure they don't have COVID-19. "We'll test people several times over the course of the next couple of years because every time you get a viral illness, you think that it could be that and the issue in a pandemic is it could be that," Dr. Baker said. "So you don't know unless you do the testing."

Some states are starting to see a shortage of tests available. Dr. Baker said to her knowledge, testing centers in Mason City and Belmond still have plenty available. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, health officials are urging people who do not have symptoms to not be tested for COVID-19 due to national shortages of lab testing supplies.