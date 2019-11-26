Clear
More surgery for Minnesota football player, cancer survivor

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) celebrates with teammate Casey O'Brien (14) after their team scored a touchdown against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

O’Brien this season has shared the story of his cancer fight with ESPN’s “College GameDay” and other programs.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:48 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota football player and four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien is facing more surgery this week to remove a spot in a lung.

The walk-on holder made his college debut at Rutgers on Oct. 19, holding all three of the Gophers’ fourth-quarter extra points in their 42-7 victory.

The sophomore from St. Paul, Minnesota, initially was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 13. He has since had a left knee replacement, multiple lung operations and chemotherapy treatments.

The Star Tribune reports O’Brien was nearly two years cancer-free when he wrote about the surgery update Monday on Twitter.

