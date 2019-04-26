Clear
More snow headed to our area: "Don't get your hopes up until mid-may"

The Minnesota State Patrol says drivers need to be prepared for poor conditions.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Snow is headed our way, Minnesota State Patrol is telling drivers to plan for poor road conditions this Saturday.
Today people are out enjoying the weather... walking their dogs in the park and working out.
KIMT Storm-Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson explains that soon will change.
“You're going to get some of that cold Canadian air and that's why southern parts of Minnesota and northern Iowa will not only see rain but heavy snowfall,” said Nelson.
Still today people were soaking in the sun.
“Today's gorgeous I love the sun,” said Jordyn Tobin.
We could see 3-6 inches of wet snow tomorrow, impacting roads and travel.
“It's important for motorists to be aware of this and make sure you drive the speed safe for the conditions,” said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson.
He tells KIMT the safest course of action is to stay off the road.
“If you can avoid travel tomorrow. That'll probably be a good idea just to stay home and not have to deal with this type of weather,” he said.
Right now, there's extra enforcement on the roads to catch distracted drivers.
State troopers tell us during snow events they shift their focus, making weather-related emergencies their top priority.

Natives say this is just normal Minnesota weather.

"I would say don't get your hopes up until mid may."

