More sex abuse charges for North Iowa man already in prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man already in prison for sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County is now facing more charges.

Brent James Champney, 33 of Mason City, was transported from the correctional facility in Newton to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday. He’s being held on charges of 2nd degree and 3rd degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. According to court documents, Champney is accused of having sexual contact with a child sometime between 2007 and June 2016. Authorities say the victim was abused by Champney from the age of six until until Champney was sent to prison.

He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is set to start on August 27.

Champney was arrested in 2015 and charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for performing a sex act on a child by force. Law enforcement says Champney’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June 2016 to 10 years behind bars.