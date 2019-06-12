Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More sex abuse charges for North Iowa man already in prison

Brent Champney Brent Champney

Convicted of similar crime in 2016.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man already in prison for sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County is now facing more charges.

Brent James Champney, 33 of Mason City, was transported from the correctional facility in Newton to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday. He’s being held on charges of 2nd degree and 3rd degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. According to court documents, Champney is accused of having sexual contact with a child sometime between 2007 and June 2016. Authorities say the victim was abused by Champney from the age of six until until Champney was sent to prison.

He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is set to start on August 27.

Champney was arrested in 2015 and charged with 3rd degree sex abuse for performing a sex act on a child by force. Law enforcement says Champney’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June 2016 to 10 years behind bars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Community Events