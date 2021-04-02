More reports of suspicious man approaching young females in Olmsted Co.

BYRON, Minn. - Complaints of a suspicious male approaching young females continue to mount in Olmsted County.

The sheriff's office said two more complaints were taken in recent days regarding a male, believed to be in his 20s, approaching younger girls.

One complaint occurred Wednesday night at Brooklyn Park when a girl, 11, was approached by a man and he asked how she was doing. The girl went home and told her mom. The description of the man fits the profile of a complaint earlier in the week.

A second complaint was taken Thursday night in the 300 block of 9th Ave. NW. when a male believed to be in his 20s drove by two 13-year-old girls and asked them if they needed a ride. The girls ran away, and authorities are asking residents to check their surveillance videos for any suspicious activity.

The man is described as slim, possibly of mixed race with medium-lenghted hair with braids or dreadlocks. The vehicle was dark-colored.