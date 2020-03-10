More reports of law enforcement impersonators in SE Minnesota

ELLENDALE, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says there have been more reports of someone impersonating law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota.

This time is happened over the weekend, later Saturday and early Sunday along Interstate 35 near Ellendale. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol with these incidents.

The first happened in a parking lot where a man reported an older and dirty Dodge Durango pulling up to him in a parking lot. The driver is described as around 30 years old with dark hair and a medium build. He allegedly identified himself as an Iowa deputy but the man says he did not feel comfortable and called 911. The driver then left before law enforcement could arrive.

About 90 minutes later, a motorist reported seeing the same vehicle with flashing red, white, and blue lights in the front window pulling someone else over about two miles south of Ellendale.

The Rochester Police Department reported an incident from February 28 of someone pretending to be one of its officers and said a similar thing recently happened with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says if you are unsure if you’re dealing with a real law enforcement officer you should:

- Turn your hazards on and pull over in a public area that has people. At night, drive to a well-lit area.

- Dial 911 while looking for a safe place to stop. Be aware of your location so you can describe it to the dispatcher. Confirm with the dispatcher that a legitimate officer is stopping you.

- Lock your doors and only put your window down a few inches.

- Look for a uniform or other official Sheriff or Police markings on the subjects clothing.

- If you still aren’t sure, explain to the officer that you are uneasy with the situation and ask to see a photo ID and a badge. Make note of the officer’s name and department.

- Do not reach for your phone when the subject is near your vehicle. A real law enforcement officer may believe you are reaching for a weapon. Instead, first say you would like to reach for your phone to dial 911 to confirm the subject’s identity.

If you have encountered this type of situation or know of someone who matches this description, please contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.