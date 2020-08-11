More projects turning to Rochester-based platform for fundraising

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 4Giving was started in Rochester about two years ago as a way to use technology to transfer and collect money without cash or checks.

The concept may remind you of GoFundMe or Facebook Fundraisers, but with some unique features. The platform is free for anyone to use, and a project can be set up in a matter of minutes.

People hosting a fundraiser on the platform can print out QR codes. When scanned using a cellphone's camera, the user is taken directly to the 4Giving web page for the fundraiser. From there, the user can tap to give money or share the efforts on social media. The platform also supports livestreams, and donors can tune in and donate simultaneously.

As more fundraising events go virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, and community projects are experiencing funding shortfalls because of economic hardships, 4Giving is receiving an increase in interest from people looking to reach a broader audience and fundraise in new, contactless ways.

"There is a different way to reach your audience and that's what we aim to do through this platform: is to be able to reach more people, to engage more people through a free, easy to use platform," says Cory Kampschroer, 4Giving senior strategic development partner.

The splash pad at Lincolnshire Park is one example of a local project using the platform to fundraise.

The 4Giving Center in Rochester also has spaces available for board meetings, community events, and brainstorming meetings for fundraisers to use.