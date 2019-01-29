Clear
More probation handed out for Rochester drug bust

Four arrested after drug deal at Crossroads Plaza.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fourth and final sentence is handed out for a Rochester drug bust.

Tyler Louis Green, 24 of Grand Meadow, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and has been ordered to spend 10 years of supervised probation, perform 100 hours of community work service, and pay $1,650 in court costs.

Green was arrested on February 1, 2018, after Rochester police said they witnessed a drug deal happening at Crossroads Plaza. Officers said 110 grams of methamphetamine, ½ ounce of heroin, a handgun, and $700 in cash were seized.

Arrested with Green was Shawn Chilson, Aundrea Price, and Sarah Whitewater. The other three pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and got five years of probation each.

