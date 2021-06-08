More Port-A-Potties set ablaze in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three more Port-A-Potties were set on fire early Sunday morning.
Police said Tuesday that fire crews responded to the softball complex at 36th Ave. SE and Highway 14.
No suspects were on the scene when police arrived.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|124575
|1761
|Ramsey
|52351
|889
|Dakota
|46701
|465
|Anoka
|42611
|456
|Washington
|27354
|290
|Stearns
|22521
|224
|St. Louis
|18085
|310
|Scott
|17517
|131
|Wright
|16377
|146
|Olmsted
|13373
|102
|Sherburne
|11972
|94
|Carver
|10636
|47
|Clay
|8250
|92
|Rice
|8172
|109
|Blue Earth
|7616
|42
|Crow Wing
|6802
|92
|Kandiyohi
|6654
|85
|Chisago
|6170
|52
|Otter Tail
|5847
|82
|Benton
|5824
|98
|Goodhue
|4829
|73
|Douglas
|4746
|80
|Mower
|4706
|33
|Winona
|4605
|51
|Itasca
|4572
|61
|Isanti
|4386
|64
|McLeod
|4283
|61
|Morrison
|4239
|61
|Nobles
|4088
|49
|Beltrami
|4054
|60
|Steele
|3971
|16
|Polk
|3886
|71
|Becker
|3861
|55
|Lyon
|3639
|52
|Carlton
|3523
|56
|Freeborn
|3461
|31
|Pine
|3347
|23
|Nicollet
|3309
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3111
|54
|Brown
|3077
|40
|Le Sueur
|2968
|25
|Todd
|2852
|32
|Cass
|2849
|32
|Meeker
|2626
|42
|Waseca
|2377
|23
|Martin
|2345
|32
|Roseau
|2107
|20
|Wabasha
|2077
|3
|Hubbard
|1949
|41
|Dodge
|1874
|3
|Renville
|1823
|46
|Redwood
|1762
|38
|Houston
|1740
|16
|Cottonwood
|1671
|24
|Wadena
|1612
|22
|Fillmore
|1572
|10
|Chippewa
|1538
|38
|Faribault
|1538
|19
|Pennington
|1538
|20
|Kanabec
|1466
|28
|Sibley
|1463
|10
|Aitkin
|1380
|36
|Watonwan
|1354
|9
|Rock
|1287
|19
|Jackson
|1226
|12
|Pipestone
|1165
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1148
|20
|Pope
|1129
|6
|Murray
|1070
|9
|Swift
|1067
|18
|Koochiching
|932
|17
|Stevens
|924
|11
|Clearwater
|887
|16
|Marshall
|883
|17
|Wilkin
|831
|12
|Lake
|825
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|756
|22
|Big Stone
|603
|4
|Grant
|593
|8
|Lincoln
|584
|3
|Mahnomen
|566
|9
|Norman
|547
|9
|Unassigned
|493
|93
|Kittson
|490
|22
|Red Lake
|401
|7
|Traverse
|375
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|345
|3
|Cook
|171
|0
|Polk
|58105
|636
|Linn
|21132
|338
|Scott
|20268
|244
|Black Hawk
|15979
|310
|Woodbury
|15214
|229
|Johnson
|14593
|85
|Dubuque
|13478
|209
|Dallas
|11271
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11200
|173
|Story
|10700
|48
|Warren
|5822
|90
|Clinton
|5608
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5512
|90
|Sioux
|5165
|74
|Webster
|5137
|94
|Muscatine
|4871
|105
|Marshall
|4862
|76
|Des Moines
|4664
|68
|Wapello
|4330
|122
|Buena Vista
|4260
|40
|Jasper
|4205
|72
|Plymouth
|4026
|81
|Lee
|3807
|56
|Marion
|3655
|76
|Jones
|3008
|57
|Henry
|2940
|37
|Bremer
|2874
|60
|Carroll
|2868
|52
|Boone
|2681
|34
|Crawford
|2678
|40
|Benton
|2583
|55
|Washington
|2564
|51
|Dickinson
|2493
|44
|Mahaska
|2320
|51
|Jackson
|2250
|42
|Clay
|2163
|27
|Kossuth
|2161
|65
|Tama
|2111
|71
|Delaware
|2108
|41
|Winneshiek
|1974
|35
|Page
|1939
|22
|Buchanan
|1924
|33
|Cedar
|1912
|23
|Hardin
|1871
|44
|Fayette
|1860
|42
|Wright
|1857
|40
|Hamilton
|1811
|51
|Harrison
|1798
|73
|Clayton
|1709
|57
|Butler
|1659
|35
|Madison
|1645
|19
|Mills
|1629
|24
|Floyd
|1625
|42
|Cherokee
|1593
|38
|Lyon
|1588
|41
|Poweshiek
|1568
|35
|Allamakee
|1525
|52
|Hancock
|1498
|34
|Iowa
|1497
|24
|Winnebago
|1442
|31
|Cass
|1392
|54
|Calhoun
|1389
|13
|Grundy
|1367
|33
|Emmet
|1355
|40
|Jefferson
|1333
|35
|Shelby
|1312
|37
|Sac
|1308
|20
|Union
|1298
|35
|Louisa
|1294
|49
|Appanoose
|1290
|49
|Mitchell
|1265
|42
|Chickasaw
|1244
|16
|Franklin
|1232
|22
|Guthrie
|1228
|32
|Humboldt
|1194
|26
|Palo Alto
|1135
|23
|Howard
|1048
|22
|Montgomery
|1036
|38
|Clarke
|1008
|24
|Keokuk
|963
|31
|Monroe
|960
|29
|Unassigned
|959
|0
|Ida
|915
|35
|Adair
|873
|32
|Pocahontas
|858
|22
|Davis
|851
|25
|Monona
|828
|31
|Osceola
|790
|16
|Greene
|780
|11
|Lucas
|779
|23
|Worth
|757
|8
|Taylor
|664
|12
|Fremont
|626
|9
|Decatur
|613
|9
|Van Buren
|563
|18
|Ringgold
|559
|24
|Wayne
|543
|23
|Audubon
|523
|10
|Adams
|344
|4