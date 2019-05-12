Clear

Fishing Opener 2019: More people than fish in boat for Gov. Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Walz's first effort in the annual Governor's Fishing Opener on Albert Lea's Fountain Lake Saturday proved to be difficult.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:11 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — At least Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz didn't get skunked.

Walz's first effort in the annual Governor's Fishing Opener on Albert Lea's Fountain Lake Saturday proved to be difficult. Not only did he come away with only one fish, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan earned executive bragging rights by reeling in three fish.

There was no need to bring out the scale. When asked about the size of the fish, Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said they were all pan fish.

Joining the governor in his boat were Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. Bakk made up for his DFL cohorts by catching two walleye, the Minnesota state fish.

Walz vowed to get even with Flanagan at the Governor's Pheasant Opener in Austin this fall.

