Clear
BREAKING NEWS With virus 'worse than it has ever been,' Iowa Gov. Reynolds puts new restrictions in place Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: By STEVE PEOPLES AND ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks marked Biden's toughest comments to date on Trump's failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden and his aides — and a small but growing group of Republicans — have emphasized the importance of being briefed on White House efforts to control the pandemic and distribute prospective vaccines. The Trump administration is working on its own distribution plan, while Biden’s chief of staff indicated his transition team will proceed with their own planning separately because of the obstruction.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it's “absolutely crucial that the apparent president-elect and his team have full access to the planning that has gone on” for vaccine distribution.

“It is no easy matter” to distribute a vaccine, Collins said, so “it’s absolutely imperative for public health, that all of the planning that’s gone on for which the current administration deserves credit, be shared with the new administration."

Collins' remarks were echoed Monday by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Last week, a larger group of Republicans in Congress called on the Trump administration to allow Biden to begin receiving national security briefings.

The outgoing president has refused so far to bend to pressure from Democrats or Republicans as he continues to dispute his loss to Biden, who has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to become president and is leading Trump by more than 5.5 million votes nationally.

Cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations, traditionally a key component to the peaceful transfer of power in the United States, takes on heightened significance this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is escalating dramatically heading into the holiday season.

Biden called the vaccine distribution a “huge, huge undertaking,” and said that if his team has to wait until he takes office to dig into the government’s distribution plan, they’ll be “behind, over a month, month and a half.”

“So it’s important that it be done, that there be coordination now, now, as rapidly as we can get that done,” he said.

Before taking questions, Biden outlined his plans to alleviate inequality and boost the U.S. economy but said that any structural reforms depended first on reining in the pandemic and delivering more immediate relief.

“Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before," he said.

Biden has vowed to spend trillions of dollars to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, among other priorities. But his chief priority remains controlling the pandemic, which is surging to record levels and forcing state and local leaders to implement new rounds of restrictions on local businesses.

The president-elect has so far tried to sidestep difficult questions about whether he might support a short-term national lockdown to arrest the surge of coronavirus cases. Since defeating Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear masks and embrace social distancing measures.

But members of his coronavirus advisory board have been more specific. One member, Michael Osterholm, recently suggested a four- to six-week national lockdown with financial aid for Americans whose livelihoods would be affected. He later walked back the remarks and was rebutted by two other members of the panel who said a widespread lockdown shouldn’t be under consideration.

Speaking Monday on “CBS This Morning,” Osterholm was not asked about a potential lockdown, but he said the nation needs “a standard set of principles.”

“Right now, we don’t have a standardized set so you’re hearing all these governors and mayors are scrambling to try to find what is the right answer for us, and it would surely help all of them, and that’s what I’m hearing from them, that we have a standardized set of recommendations and protocols,” he said.

Biden was asked Monday whether he would encourage leaders to look at potentially reinstating stay-at-home orders now that the pandemic is surging nationwide. He avoided answering directly and instead called on officials to embrace mask-wearing and criticized those who haven’t.

Before his Monday address, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held virtual meetings with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, among others.

The U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic-induced shutdowns this spring more quickly than most economists expected. The unemployment rate dropped a full percentage point last month to 6.9% and those who still have jobs — many of them working from home — have stepped up their spending on cars, electronics and home renovations.

But much of the rebound was fueled by $2 trillion in stimulus money that has largely run its course. And there are signs that the ongoing increases in confirmed virus cases are making Americans more cautious about traveling and shopping.

Consumers cut back on spending in early November, according to JPMorgan Chase, which tracks spending on 30 million of its debit and credit cards. Spending declines have been larger in some states with severe outbreaks, such as Iowa and North Dakota.

Most economists support another round of stimulus funding, including loans to small businesses, extended unemployment benefits and support for states and cities. Congressional Democrats have previously backed another $2 trillion in aid.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, has pointed to the falling unemployment rate as evidence that much less stimulus is needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 223581

Reported Deaths: 2961
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin503521044
Ramsey21142430
Anoka15956189
Dakota15556159
Washington1039095
Stearns988374
Scott589749
St. Louis552084
Olmsted514130
Wright502527
Sherburne391231
Clay377350
Blue Earth309710
Carver30729
Nobles277925
Rice275825
Kandiyohi26989
Crow Wing242225
Chisago22734
Winona205622
Benton202332
Mower193121
Otter Tail191112
Polk169717
Douglas165318
Lyon15488
Beltrami151913
Todd140512
Morrison138416
Itasca132919
Steele13185
Becker13084
Goodhue129820
McLeod12616
Isanti123910
Nicollet116221
Carlton11308
Waseca111510
Freeborn11075
Le Sueur10417
Mille Lacs103927
Cass9228
Pine9115
Martin81719
Brown7955
Hubbard77215
Meeker7275
Roseau7021
Wabasha6861
Watonwan6774
Chippewa6487
Dodge6390
Pipestone54517
Redwood53515
Wadena5196
Cottonwood5100
Rock5099
Renville50114
Aitkin49013
Sibley4833
Houston4822
Fillmore4770
Yellow Medicine4588
Murray4363
Kanabec41911
Unassigned39256
Pennington3884
Swift3844
Faribault3830
Pope3610
Stevens3521
Jackson3261
Clearwater3153
Marshall3106
Koochiching2645
Lincoln2621
Wilkin2564
Norman2485
Lac qui Parle2403
Big Stone2361
Lake2331
Mahnomen1823
Grant1775
Red Lake1443
Kittson1321
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods711
Cook430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 185216

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk27784304
Linn11586149
Woodbury9208106
Black Hawk9125116
Scott864258
Johnson819835
Dubuque783579
Story551718
Dallas528653
Pottawattamie475955
Sioux322622
Marshall297238
Webster290025
Buena Vista272513
Cerro Gordo266532
Clinton264035
Plymouth238734
Des Moines236914
Muscatine229161
Warren21619
Wapello214769
Jones18328
Jasper182936
Carroll171214
Lee166614
Marion164616
Crawford160115
Henry15387
Bremer150512
Benton135210
Tama133839
Jackson12125
Delaware119818
Dickinson11159
Washington108512
Boone108310
Mahaska106326
Wright10233
Page9642
Harrison90024
Buchanan8976
Clay8974
Hardin8959
Calhoun8726
Cedar85113
Clayton8384
Poweshiek81611
Fayette7978
Lyon7948
Mills7834
Kossuth7782
Butler7753
Winnebago76321
Floyd75912
Hamilton7596
Iowa75111
Winneshiek7489
Louisa71316
Hancock6716
Sac6666
Grundy6537
Cass64914
Cherokee6384
Shelby6353
Chickasaw6331
Emmet62322
Appanoose6193
Guthrie61615
Allamakee6099
Mitchell5923
Franklin58319
Humboldt5733
Madison5564
Union5556
Unassigned5390
Palo Alto5083
Jefferson4881
Pocahontas4442
Osceola4400
Keokuk4302
Clarke4264
Howard4109
Greene3980
Ida3916
Taylor3802
Monroe37412
Montgomery3469
Adair3455
Davis3454
Monona3302
Fremont2942
Van Buren2883
Lucas2826
Worth2670
Decatur2630
Wayne2596
Audubon2531
Ringgold1382
Adams1361
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Dry and Warmer Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Coronavirus surge impact on nurses

Image

MercyOne North Iowa rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Holiday shopping safety precautions

Image

Vitamins for boosting the immune system

Image

Rochester Warming Center Expansion

Image

Click It Or Ticket Kicks Off

Image

Progress on City Projects

Image

Retired surgeon writes poem

Community Events