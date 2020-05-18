More outdoor seating a good option for restaurants recovering from COVID-19 losses?

MASON CITY, Iowa - During this time of year, eating outside is a nice way to enjoy the outdoors. It could also be a good way for restaurants to increase their seating capacity, when dining rooms are limited to 50%.

The Mason City city council is considering allowing restaurants to have seating on city sidewalks and other public property. Restaurants can apply through the city administrator's office, a move which would speed the process up. Those plans would have to be reviewed for any liability or safety issues.

With restaurants still restricted to carry out and delivery in Minnesota, this could be an attractive option for eateries in that state when they're allowed to open. Felipe Navarro is the General Manager of Terza Ristorante in Rochester and he thinks it's a good idea.

"I think that's a smart idea. As long as they can keep the tables six feet apart, being open air, I think that's a great way to curb the ability to contract it and also help out that restaurant," said Navarro.

Rochester has a similar permitting process for sidewalk restaurant seating, requiring city council approval. There's no word yet on whether they will consider a similiar ordinance in Rochester.