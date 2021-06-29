More murder charges dismissed in Fort Dodge double homicde

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Murder charges have been dropped against two more men for a double homicide in Webster County.

The bodies of Jamael Cox and Tyrone Cunningham were found on June 16, 2020, in Fort Dodge. Both men had been shot to death. The investigation led to the arrest of five men.

Two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon remain in place against Michael Shivers of Eagle Grove and James Davis Jr. of Fort Dodge. Their trials are scheduled to begin on November 16.

Charges of second-degree murder were dismissed in April against Darryll Jones of Fort Dodge. A judge has now also dropped charges of second-degree murder against Jeremiah Hatten, 22 of Fort Dodge, and second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon against Michael James Wells, 33 of Fort Dodge.

The Webster County Attorney’s Office says it has learned additional information that leads it to believe Jones, Hatten, and Wells could not be proven guilty at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.