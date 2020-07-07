More money going to SNAP recipients with children

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Over $76 million will be going to help keep Iowa families fed.

The money came from the Families First Coronavirus Act. The act gave states a chunk of federal funds to go to SNAP recipients.

Families with children from Pre-K to 12th Grade who weren't able to get school meals during the pandemic can qualify.

In Northwood this evening, the Northwood Community Center was doing their best to help families in need, with curbside distribution of food boxes.

Angela Wright, Director of the Northwood Community Center says the additional funding for SNAP will help out those in need.

"Somebody can come to the food pantry and get some meat, some dairy, some produce, which is what we really strive to give out and then can go to the store and buy their canned meals and their canned items that you need to finish a meal. I think that's really important," Wright said.

Each child will receive an extra $300 in SNAP benefits. The money should start showing up in about a week or two.