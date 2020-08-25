More money available for Rochester small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second round of funding for the “Keep It Local Grant Program” has been approved by the City of Rochester.

An additional $225,000 to support small businesses with specific projects will be distributed in grants of up to $10,000.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a second installment of this program,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “The first round of funding brought about great partnerships amongst local businesses. It is our hope to see even more of that corporation with this next round of funding.”

The City of Rochester teamed up with the Rochester Downtown Alliance on this program in April to meet business needs not currently being addressed by city, state, and federal relief programs, to reward exceptionally innovative entrepreneurs, and to highlight and connect talented businesses and service providers within Rochester.

“We were truly impressed with the variety and creativity of applications received in our last round of this grant. With more funding available now, and slightly more flexibility in application requirements, we hope this grant can support even more great local collaborations,” says Holly Masek, RDA Executive Director.

The grant application will open on Wednesday at 10 am. Questions about the about the Keep it Local can be directed to the RDA at info@rdowntownalliance.com or at 507-216-9885. A business does not need to be in the downtown area to qualify.