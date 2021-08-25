More information released on Monday gunfire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police have released more information on gunfire Monday in Mason City.

It happened around 2:10 pm near the intersection of 4th Street SE and Illinois Avenue. Witnesses reported someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle and then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then hit another vehicle that had two people inside. No injuries have been reported.

Officers located the vehicle the gunfire had come from at a local residence and after securing the area, police say they were able to get Jacob Patterson, 21 of Mason City, to surrender without incident.

The Mason City Police Department says the parties involved in this shooting were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the larger community at this time. While a shot fired in this incident went in a southerly direction, investigators say it did not impact anywhere near Mason City High School or Jefferson Elementary School.

Patterson has been charged with intimidation with a weapon, a class “C” felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.