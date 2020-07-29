More COVID hospitalizations concern Minnesota health officials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that rising hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are a concern, just a day before Gov. Tim Walz was to announce guidance for schools reopening in the fall.

Hospitalizations statewide have climbed back above 300, including 143 in intensive care, for the first time since late last month. Infectious diseases director Kris Ehresmann said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator. That means they're expected to rise following an increase in cases in recent weeks. "No place is really safe from COVD," says Ehresmann.

Walz visited a suburban Minneapolis packaging facility Wednesday to publicize the state’s effort to distribute 4 million masks to make it easier for businesses and state residents to comply with a recently issued order that masks be worn in public spaces.